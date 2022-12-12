Saud Shakeel’s dismissal in the second innings of the 2nd test match between Pakistan and Multan has become a bit of a controversy among the cricket supporters with many taking to the internet to voice their displeasure.

The batter was dismissed on 94 when Mark Wood’s ball down the leg side caught a fair bit of his bat and seemingly fell into the hands of keeper Ollie Pope.

Aleem Dar then referred the decision to the third umpire, West Indies’ Joel Wilson, who stood by Dar’s decision of a fair catch despite one camera angle allegedly showing the red ball hitting the grass with Pope nothing having complete possession of it.

People did not react kindly to his decision.

 

The context of Saud Shakeel’s dismissal is something that has left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

With the game evenly poised heading into lunch on the 4th day, Saud was realistically Pakistan’s only hope left of getting to their target of 355 runs and the batter was repaying his team’s faith in just his second game on the international circuit.

Had he not been given out, the left-hander was in a perfect position to guide Pakistan to a famous win which would have set up a tantalising contest in Karachi in the deciding third test.

Unfortunately for him and Pakistan, the dubious call proved costly as England went on to beat the home side by 26 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

