LAHORE – 27-year-old Saud Shakeel has made his presence felt in international cricket by breaking many records in a short Test career spanning less than a year.

Karachi-born left-handed middle-order batsman has the highest average among current players who have played 12 innings or more.

If we consider all players, he is only behind legendary Australian batsman Sir Don Bradman.

Now Saud Shakeel is averaging 90.88 in 12 innings of six test matches, only behind Sir Don Bradman, who achieved an eye-catching average of 99.94 at the conclusion of his illustrious career.

Going even close to that average is a dream but Saud Shakeel missed the golden opportunity of surpassing the 100 mark.

He only needed to remain not out in the fourth inning of the Galle Test but the real team man opted for playing aggressive cricket for securing a much needed victory for Pakistan.

Despite that, he is way ahead of leading current players. Steve Smith is next in line with the average of 58.83.

Man of the match of Galle Test, Saud Shakeel also become the first Pakistani batsman to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka.

PCB, team management, team-mates, former players and cricket lovers across the globe are all praise for the elegant left-hander and hoping to see him breaking many records in his long test career.

Saud Shakeel masterclass turns the tables on Sri Lanka as Pakistan's last four wickets add 183 runs Read more: https://t.co/arVBbfFRft#SLvPAK — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) July 18, 2023

Born on September 5, 1995, Saud has been known for elegant batting style and ability to anchor an inning.

He possessed good technique and temperament to build long innings.

He made his Test debut against England in December 2022. He captained Pakistan at the 2014 U-19 World Cup.