GALLE – Pakistani middle-order hitter Saud Shakeel etched his name in history books as he registered a double ton in his maiden Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium.

The left-handed player prove to be a handy all-rounder for Team Green as he struggled at 101/5 on Day 2 of the Test opener, and became the first Pakistani batter to score a double century in Tests against Lankan Lions.

He played an impressive knock of 208 runs to help Men in Green bounce back from the red ball game.

The day belongs to @saudshak, who brought up a magnificent double 💯 👏 Pakistan have the advantage heading to Day Four with an impressive first-innings lead 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/PsKnzrizvG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2023

Following the rare feat, Saud now holds the record for most career runs by Pakistani players after the first 11 innings of the Test career. He surpassed Abdullah Shafique after reaching 141 runs, as the right-handed batter made 720 runs in the first 11 innings of his career while legendary player Javed Miandad scored 645.

He stitched a 177-run partnership with Salman Ali Agha, who also played and contributed to Team Green.

The day started late due to showers that affected the game on the previous two days, prompting officials to re-adjust the session timings.