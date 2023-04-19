Satya Pal’s accusation shows BJP’s rule threat for peace of region

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir on Wednesday said that the intelligence revelations made by the former Governor of Occupied Kashmir Satya Pal Malik regarding Pulwama proved that Pakistan was innocent and Modi was being involved in a deep conspiracy against Pakistan. Satya Pal has openly accused the Indian fascist ruler Narendra Modi and said that the BJP’s rule is a threat to the peace of the region.

In a statement issued here, Senator Abdul Qadir said that Satya Pal Malik’s accusation against Modi was actually not an accusation but proof of Pakistan’s innocence. He said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and believed in developing balanced and positive relations with its neighbouring countries saying that the incident of Pulwama might be a reaction to the atrocities committed by the Indian rulers in Kashmir.—APP