Srinagar

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir to replace N N Vohra, according to an official announcement.

Satya Pal Malik, a former lawmaker and BJP’s national vice president, had been appointed as the Governor of Bihar in September last year.

He served as the Union Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism from 21 April 1990 to 10 November 1990.—RK

