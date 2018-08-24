MIRPUR (AJK) :Satya Pal Mailk was sworn-in as the 13th governor of the Indian occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) territory the other day.

The occupied J&K High Court “Chief Justice”, Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath of office to Satya at a simple but impressive function of Raj Bhavan (Governor House) in occupied Srinagar, a report reaching here late Thursday from across the line of control said.

Satya had previously performed as governor of the Indians states of Bihar and Odisha and was appointed J&K governor by the president of India on August 21, according to the report.

