Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Kashmir
  3. Satya Pal Malik sworn in as governor of J&K

Satya Pal Malik sworn in as governor of J&K

Satya-Pal-Malik-sworn-in-as-governor-of-JK-e1535119837566.jpg

MIRPUR (AJK) :Satya Pal Mailk was sworn-in as the 13th governor of the Indian occupied State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) territory the other day.
The occupied J&K High Court “Chief Justice”, Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath of office to Satya at a simple but impressive function of Raj Bhavan (Governor House) in occupied Srinagar, a report reaching here late Thursday from across the line of control said.
Satya had previously performed as governor of the Indians states of Bihar and Odisha and was appointed J&K governor by the president of India on August 21, according to the report.

Post Views: 24

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top