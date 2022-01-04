Satya Pal Malik has bitten hand that fed him: Omar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah has said that former Governor of the territory, Satya Pal Malik has “bitten the hand that fed him” and as-serted that people of Jammu and Kashmir can “cer-tify” his “untrustworthiness”.

Omar Abdullah tweeted after Meghalay Gover-nor, Satya Pal Malik addressing a social function at Dadri in Haryana said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was “arrogant” when he met him to discuss the farmer protests and that he ended up having an argument with him.

“This man was their hatchet man in J&K now he bites that hand that fed him. The people of J&K can certify the untrustworthiness of Mr Malik,” Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.—KMS