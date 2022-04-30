Saturday off restored in Govt offices

The federal government issued a notification for new office timings from May 2022 and five working days a week, says a press release.

These timings are effective from May 2, 2022 and will be followed until further notice. According to this notification, there will also be five working days a week and six working days a week. This notification was issued by the Cabinet Division.

This notification says that the federal government offices will revert to office timings as per the given schedule from May 2, 2022 after Ramazan 2022. It appears that the government has restored Saturday off, which had earlier been revoked.

According to the notifications, from Monday to Thursday, the office timings will be from 8:00am to 4:00pm with half an hour break from 1:00pm to 1:30pm and on Friday the timings will remain the same but break for lunch and Friday prayer will be from 12:30pm to 2:00pm.

The schedule for the offices observing six-day a week will be the same with Saturday as working day and Friday timing will be from 8:00am to 11:00am.