Sattar keeping old school of thought alive, alleges Chandio

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Moula Bakhsh Chandio on Thursday accused Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Farooq Sattar of keeping his ‘old school of thought’ alive.

“Sattar hasn’t retired his old school of thought, and remains on the same old path, which is not good for Sindh’s unity” Chandio claimed during a press conference. “His [Sattar’s] body language showed visible signs of discomfort.”

The MQM-P and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), on Wednesday, formally announced regrouping with “one name, one symbol and one manifesto”, a year after the two political factions announced complete disassociation from their former leadership based in London.

The PPP leader also remarked that PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal’s statements were ‘considerably political.’

“We never created an alliance with MQM-P, not even during elections,” he said, adding that he doesn’t see his party coming to terms with MQM in the future.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, Chandio claimed that the PML-N leader ‘wants a clash’ but he will not succeed in his mission.

“We are neither friends with Nawaz, nor have any sympathy with him,” he commented, “we only support democracy.”—INP

