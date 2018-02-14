Sattar informs ECP of dissolving Rabita body

Staff Reporter

Dr Farooq Sattar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan chief has written to Election Commission of Pakistan asserting that he had dissolved rabita committee of the political organisation on Feb 11 and intra-party polls are scheduled for February 17.

As MQM-P stands divided in two factions namely, PIB Colony group and Bahadurabad office, Dr Sattar has written to the commission informing the authority of having dissolved the coordination committee and scheduled intra-party elections on later this week.

According to the letter written to the ECP, Dr Sattar had announced dissolution of rabita committee as convener of the party, in his address to general workers’ convention on February 13.

MQM-P chief has stated that intra-party polls are scheduled to be held on February 17.

Reportedly, the letter has copies attached along of resolutions passed in the workers convention. The commission is also provided with video evidence of the convention and announcement of MQM-P chief. Letter by Dr Sattar has been dispatched a day after Bahadurabad faction of the political front filed with ECP a petition seeking to replace Dr Sattar as convener with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the documents.

The faction had approached the authority for change of name after deputy conveners of rabita committee removed MQM-P chief as party’s convener.