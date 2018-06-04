Sattar feels slighted for not receiving invite to Ba-hadurabad Iftar party

Staff Reporter

Although the Bahadurabad group of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan publicly maintained that it was ready to accept Dr Farooq Sattar as the con-vener of the party if he resumed the Bahadurabad office, it appears that the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led faction is unwilling to see the seasoned politi-cian back in the driving seat, it emerged.

Differences between the two sides have reached an extent that the Bahadurabad group did not even invite Dr Sattar to their Iftar party held.

The programme was attended by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, politicians belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, PML-Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and others, but Dr Sattar and the leadership of the Pak Sarzameen Party were nowhere to be seen.

Even Shahi Syed of the Awami National Party, once considered a nemesis to the MQM, and Mohajir Ittehad Tehreek’s Dr Saleem Haider were in atten-dance.

But, Dr Siddiqui gave the impression at the Iftar dinner that Dr Sattar was invited as he told the me-dia that everyone was waiting for him.

Dr Sattar, however, accused Dr Siddiqui of lying and told the media on Saturday that he was not in-vited to the Iftar party by the Bahadurabad group.

He said he was trying his best for unity, but Dr Sid-diqui had backtracked from his earlier offer. “I am ready to return on the pre-Feb 5 conditions,” he said.Party control to rest with three persons

But, senior leader Amir Khan blamed Dr Sattar for the post-Feb 5 situation following which the MQM-P was divided into the PIB and Bahadurabad fac-tions.

Talking to the media outside the antiterrorism courts here, he said the coordination committee had de-cided that no individual would enjoy absolute au-thority in the party. “The post of party convener, authority to grant election ticket and power to run organisational matters would rest with three differ-ent people,” he explained.

He said Dr Sattar wanted all three powers, but it was not possible for the party to give him absolute power.

When reminded of the election boycott call given by MQM founder Altaf Hussain, he said their boycott would make no impact here.