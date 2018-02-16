Sattar denies asking Shoro for MQM-P workers list

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar Thursday denied reports of meeting Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro and asking him for a list of MQM-P workers serving on government posts.

“Neither did I meet Shoro, nor I had a telephonic conversation with him,” Sattar told newsmen outside his residence here.

He said party activists serving in government departments are being misled and called on “owners and editor” of a private news channel to demand resignation from the reporter behind the story. Commenting on allegations by Bahadurabad faction of the party, the former convener said he has clearly instructed his affiliates to abstain from issuing unnecessary statements.