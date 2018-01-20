Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

KARACHI : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday held the government of Sindh responsible for deteriorating law and order situation and police high-handedness in the provincial capital.

Talking to newsmen here after an anti-terrorism court hearing, Sattar said the government has never consulted leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly or Karachi mayor before taking important decisions, including operations, in the city.

The government’s lack of interest in taking all stakeholders onboard is the reason provincial institutions, including the police, are in shambles, the MQM-P chief said.

“Halting the salaries of police officials would achieve nothing, otherwise salary of chief minister Sindh should be halted first,” he said.

A debate on extra-judicial killings stirred up in Karachi once again when police claimed a young man Naqeebullah killed in an alleged encounter was a terrorist.

Orignally published by INP