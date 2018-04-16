Satar rules out quitting MQM-P

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar, in rushed press conference early Sunday, said he would “rather die than join PSP or any other party”.

He was reacting to the statement regarding jumping ship of several MQM-P members into the Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP).

“I need some time. I wish to meet the Chief Justice (of Pakistan) of the Supreme Court.

“I also intend to go to the Army Chief (Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa),” he stated.

The press talk comes as a reaction to Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, a now-ex-member of the MQM-P, announcing his decision to join the PSP something that was a “blow to the alliance between Bahadurabad and PIB groups” and may have marked the end of Sattar’s patience.

Qaimkhani — a former Sindh minister for excise and taxation — is the first member of MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction to have joined the PSP.

To this, Sattar explained: “Propaganda is rife among workers that I’m sending members (of the provincial and National assemblies) to the PSP myself.”

However, he noted that as soon as Qaimkhani left, it was evident that “the cat was now

out of the bag”. “It was not Qaimkhani but Kamran Tessori who was the bone of contention prior to the Senate elections,” he recalled.

“Our MNAs and MPAs (Members of the National Assembly and Members of the Provincial Assembly) are being given death threats to jump boats without their consent.”

Qaimkhani quit the MQM-P days after Mehboob Alam, along with MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran, defected to the Mustafa Kamal-led party.