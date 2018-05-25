Sasta Bazaar set up to facilitate capital’s residents

Market Committee of Islamabad Capital Territory has established a Sasta Bazar at Tarlai to facilitate consumers and keep prices of vegetables and fruits in check.

The step was taken to facilitate the residents of the federal capital for purchasing daily edible items as the rates of these items are high in the open market of the city.

Talking to APP, Vice Chairman Islamabad Market Committee Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad said, initial 50 stalls of fruits and vegetables have been established in the bazaar and all these stalls have been given free of cost.

He said daily edibles items like friuts, vegitables and grossery are available at very low price as compared to open market and CDA’s weekly bazaars.

He said Islamabad Market Committee was displaying banners at different points of the city to aware the general public about this Sasta Bazaar adding that Bazaar will also be in functional for whole year.

Ch. Arshad requested the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to take immediate steps against profiteers which are selling edible items on high rates.

He said during the last year in Ramzan, vehicles of the ICT were deployed at different points in all the markets of Islamabad including Karachi Company, Peshawar Mor, PIMS hospital, Aabpara Bazaar, Faizabad, F-10 Markaz and Golra Bazaar and large number of citizens bought fruits and vegitable on the lowest rates. He said people had appreciated the government for its effort to check prices and appealed to continue selling of fruits and vegetables from these vehicles.

Waleed Khan a customer said it was unfortunate that prices of daily use edible items had gone up right in the open market of the Islamabad, pointing out that B category vegetables and fruits were being sold at the rate of A category.—APP

