Sassi for strengthening cooperation with Belgium

Senator Sassi Palejo, Convener of Pakistan – Belgium Friendship Group has called for further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Belgium and boost parliamentary linkages for mutual benefits of the people of two sides.

She expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Pak-Belgium Friendship Group of the Senate at Parliament House on Thursday.

She said that huge scope exists for enhancing trade and economic ties. “People to people contacts offer better opportunities to bring nations closer” said Senator Palejo.

Members of the friendship group also underscored the need for enhancing mutual cooperation through parliamentary links.

Senator Palejo remarked that parliamentary diplomacy needs to be given a chance through enhanced parliamentary contacts to discuss matters of mutual concern and bilateral benefits.

She said that the friendship group would make all out efforts to build strong linkages with Belgium and explore more avenues for cooperation and learn from each other experiences in different fields.

The group decided to have interactions with Chamber of Trade and Commerce, BOI, Belgian envoy and other stakeholders to seek proposals on ways and means to enhancing trade with Belgium.—APP

