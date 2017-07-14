SASIMS BoG approves Rs862.964m budget, decides to start angioplasty

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administration of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS), Sehwan to start satellite angioplasty center for which he has already talked to NICVD. “I want to see the operational facility at the institute by the end of this month.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting of SASIMS Board of Governors (BoG) here at the CM House Thursday.

The chief minister said that he had issued directives to NICVD to establish its satellite center at SASIMS and still no move has been made in that direction. On this the chief minister was told that all the arrangements have been made only the NICVD has to start its work. The chief directed his principal secretary to coordinate for the purpose. “I want to start angioplasty by the end of this month,” he directed.

The BOG approved a Rs862.964 million annual budget of the institute for year 2017-18 and also approved to purchase new quipments such as 12 baby incubators, oxygen gas generation Plant, Central Oxygen gas supply system, PRC machine, microbiological equipments, digital x-ray plant, binocular Ophthalmic operating microscope; auto refractometer, cataract surgery set; Tonometer; retino Scope, Incinator, Oxygen cylinders, ventilators, OT table and ABG machine.