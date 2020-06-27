Amanda Holden has been modelling her collection for Fenn Wright Manson a lot recently, but this time her Heart FM co-star is getting involved!
She’s wearing the ‘Charlotte’ dress, a sleeveless blue midi, which features a high neck, tiered skirt and a subtle spot print design. The tie detail on the neck is a nice touch too!
Sashay through summer like Ashley wearing Fenn Wright Manson
