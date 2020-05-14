Sarwar warns people against SOPs’ violation

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the non-seriousness shown by people may lead to spread of coronavirus beyond the handling capacity of the healthcare system, therefore only option is left to observe the laid down SOPs in letter and spirit.

The governor was speaking to media after inaugurating Water Filtration Plant at Central Police Office and receiving masks and PPEs worth Rs3.5 million from ABWA Hospital Managing Director Khurram Iftikhar at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Otherwise, he said, the government would impose strict lockdown to save people from the dreadful disease. Speaking at the water filtration plant inauguration ceremony at CPO, the governor said the filtration plants were being installed in jails and police lines in Lahore and other cities in the province.

He said the Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority had also started functioning to provide clean drinking water to masses across the province.

Chaudhry Sarwar said four filtration plants were being installed in Balochistan in collaboration with the Al-Khair Foundation, which had donated 20 filtration plants.

Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said the Sarwar Foundation had become the largest social welfare organization involved in providing safe drinking water and added it was primarily focusing on those areas, where people were compelled to drink unsafe water and becoming victim to water-borne diseases.

Perveen Sarwar said the Al-Khair Foundation had signed an agreement with the Sarwar Foundation to install 20 filtration plants and added that three plants had already been installed.

She said the work on remaining 17 plants was in full swing. “I do hope that more filtration plants would be inaugurated before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Begum Sarwar said the foundation was also facing problems in the installation of plants owing to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions to save people from getting infected by the virus. Still, she said, the installation of plants were being completed at a fast pace.

Perveen Sarwar said the Sarwar Foundation was providing clean drinking water to some two million people in different cities on daily basis. IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir thanked the Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Begum Perveen Sarwar for the installation of filtration plant in Central Police Office.

He said over 600 police officials and people coming from different parts of the province would be able to drink safe water and stay saved from water-borne diseases.

