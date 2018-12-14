Sarwar to inaugurate 3-day 10th ‘Interiors Pakistan’ exhibition today

Salim Ahmed

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate 3-day mega 10th “Interiors Pakistan” international exhibition on Friday (today) at expo center in the city.

Talking to media, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said PFC has already organized nine “Interiors Pakistan” exhibitions consecutively in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad and people from all walks of life not only visited in large numbers but also purchased in bulk. Unfolding the distinctive features of the mega event he said that “Interiors Pakistan” is an opportunity for the largest furniture compasnies and interior designers in Pakistan to display their products.

Council was expecting more than 100 leading local companies and interior designers to display their products while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 people to visit this mega exhibition. Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 30 per cent on different items exhibited at the event.

He said this exhibition would also provide the younger designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside established professionals.”PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market,” he added. He further said with its previous experience, PFC remains one of the most distinctive channels for regional and international companies to penetrate the global market. It is renowned among international buyers for quality, value and wide selection of all types of furniture, he added.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95 per cent of the country’s total market for furniture. The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot alone meets 80 per cent of furniture demand in the country. Gujarat, with world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi are important furniture centers.

He said that Pakistan imported furniture worth of Rs1.69 billion in 2015-16. Import of furniture items could create a viable threat of unemployment in local furniture industry, he added.

