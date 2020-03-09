Sarwar says PPP, Fazal should wait by 2023 Govt can’t be ousted through protests

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PPP to wait till general election 2023 as we cannot be ousted through any protest and March. Earlier protest march of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman neither brought any change nor will be this time as government is not afraid of such moves.

He expressed these views in a meetings with former Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and party delegations on Monday here.

Opposition’s dream of an in-house change will never come true. Prime Minister Imran Khan is rooting out country’s problems. Extension in GSP-Plus status is a great gift by European Parliament for Pakistan.

According to details, Abdul Aleem Khan, PTI MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal and other delegations called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore and discussed with him political situation, government affairs and other issues. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is getting stronger with each passing day and those attempting to destabilize the country at this juncture cannot be well-wisher of the country and the people. The opposition does go for protest but will find nothing except sheer disappointment, as the people had rejected them in the general election.

The opposition instead of resorting to any protest demonstration and march, must wait for next general election and then whatever the people will decide through vote, we accept it, however, today, PTI maintains the public mandate of five-year and no one can stop us to complete our constitutional term.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar paid rich homage to Pakistan Army’s Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, who was martyred in an operation against the terrorists in D.I.Khan. He said Pakistan managed to restore peace by getting rid of the menace of terrorism due to sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and other security agencies. We all are stood by Pakistan Army and also equally share the grief with bereaved family of Col. Mujeebur Rehman.