Sarwar rules out stepping back from accountability

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the PTI government will not step back from non-discriminatory and transparent accountability.

“The opposition should support the legislation that is in the interest of Pakistan,” the governor underscored while talking to Chairman Halal Ahmar Abrarul Haq at Governor’s House on Friday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar maintained that the opposition is only worried about themselves. They should think about the national interest rather than personal interest. The opposition should not be egoistic and they should support the legislation that is in the interest of the country, he added. He said that the approval of two bills by parliament about FATF is a historical step. 22 crore Pakistanis stand by the Pakistan army and other security forces against terrorism.

He further said that Pakistan has given great sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism from the country. While expressing the resolve to eliminate terrorism and its facilitators, he said that we will make Pakistan a cradle of peace and Pakistan will move forward on the road of economic progress.

Whilst wishing Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world, he said that we are celebrating Eid with simplicity because of Coronavirus Pandemic. The measures taken by Government including Smart Lockdown have successfully curbed the spread of Coronavirus in country but we still have not defeated it. The public must observe all the government SOPs during Eid ul Adha to avoid a spike in Corona Cases. This would only be possible if we celebrate Eid with simplicity.

Chairman Halal e Ahmar Abrar ul Haq apprised Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar about the measures taken to provide relief to those who had lost means of livelihood because of Coronavirus Pandemic. He said that ration has been distributed among deserving families who were affected by the Pandemic. He reiterated that we stand by the poor families in these difficult times and we will continue to provide relief to the distressed families.