Sarwar promises gas consumers situation would improve next winter

Widows, elderly people at their wit’s end due to inflated bills

Zubair Qureshi

Without giving any justification for 150pc raise in gas tariff by the PTI government, Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said the Sui gas consumers had been allowed to pay their inflated bills in equal installments. At the press conference the minister who was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani, said the step was taken to facilitate the consumers who could not afford to pay the total bill.

The consumers, who received Rs 20,000 gas bill or above are being provided facility to pay their bill in four installments.

The Minister said Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) had been directed to avoid disconnecting gas connections of consumers. Admitting that the inflated bills were burden on the consumers, he said the government was not in a position to pay subsidy owing to poor financial health of gas companies.

The system of purchasing costly gas and selling it on cheaper prices was not long lasting, he observed. The Customer Care Services would remain open on Saturdays and Sundays to facilitate the consumers, he added. The Minister said due to increased consumption of gas in severe cold the low slab consumers had fallen into higher slabs, which was the main reason behind inflated bills.

Government is well aware of the problems of people said he and hoped that the situation would start improving from next season. “In 2018, the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had approved gas providing schemes of Rs 55 billion just to please the people and get votes, which was tantamount to pre-poll rigging,” Ghulam Sarwar said. He said that some PML-N people had admitted before him that their party had won 20 to 30 seats in Punjab in last general elections due to promises of providing sui gas connections. He said PMN-N did not increase the prices in their tenure for gaining cheap political gains. PTI government was duty bound to tell the people real picture as gas companies could be closed if their losses continued, he added

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said offshore drilling had started from the last month and good news was expected by end of next month. “So far, 3500 meter deep drilling has been done out of 5500 meters. Government is trying utmost to expedite gas exploration as the current gas reserves are racing towards fast depletion.” the Minister said. By 2027, the current reserves could be depleted, he said, adding the government had abolished duties on offshore drilling to attract maximum investment in this sector.

The Minister said cumulative losses of gas companies including Sui Southern Gas Pipelines and and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines were Rs 154 billion each year, adding total gas of Rs 50 billion was being stolen with immunity. He said it was wrongly being said in the past that the country imports 75 percent gas and produced 25 percent of total available gas, adding infact, the country produced only 15 percent of total gas while imported 85 percent gas.

The Minister said according to analytical reports, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) project was the cheapest as comparing to other projects adding the working on the project was continued.

Meanwhile, widows, elderly people and poor consumers are at their wit’s end because of hiked gas bills. Daily a large number of such upset and irritated people arrive at customers’ care centre and are returned by the officials there that they could not provide any relief to them as the federal government has raised gas tariffs by 147pc. An ordinary consumer of gas who earlier paid Rs2400 is to pay now Rs24,000 and on average daily 500 to 1000 aggrieved consumers arrive at the customers’ care centre of SNGPL who wonder how they would be able to pay their bills. “Either we earn bread for our family or pay the gas bills,” said Safia a widow with three daughters. She had come from the nearby I-8 sector. While talking to Pakistan Observer, a senior official of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) wishing not to be named, commented on the Minister Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar’s announcement of installments on inflated gas bills that it was not a new concession. In the PML-N government, too, the consumers were allowed the same facility.

