Sarwar opens Corona Telemedicine Web Portal

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has formally inaugurated Pakistan’s first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application to curb corona virus spread.

Corona Emergency Fund has also been established for financial support and provision of ration to corona infected persons, and on the very first day, over Rs 20 million were added into the fund. Akhuwat Foundation has also announced to provide free ration to corona affected people.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that under the Punjab Development Network, more than 40 NGOs will work to provide free and maximum facilities to corona patients. Young Doctors Association has also offered services of 150 doctors at Corona medicine web portal.

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has formally inaugurated Pakistan’s first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application here at University of Health Science (UHS) on Wednesday. UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, Justice (Retd.) Tasaddaq Hussain Jilani, Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, Director-General Rescue 1122 Ruzwan Naseer, Mian Ahsan from Lahore Institute of Health Sciences (LIHS), APTMA Petron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, Dr. Somia Iqtedar, Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb, Scottish Member Parliament /Sarwar Foundation’s President (International) Anas Sarwar and Chief of Islamic Aid Mahmood-ul-Hassan , DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and others were also present on this occasion.

Addressing a press conference on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that mobile number 0310-1102229 and 042-99231669-70-73-74-75-76 have been dedicated for Corona Telemedicine Web Portal. Any person, who is doubtful of being affected by corona, can contact on these numbers round the clock to get doctor’s advice and corona infected patients can also contact through these numbers to get financial assistance and edibles free of cost. ‘We will ensure provision of all facilities to them and 60 doctors will be available on telemedicine portal for 24 hours.’

Young Doctors Association Punjab President Dr. Salman Haseeb has also provided services of 150 doctors for telemedicine portal and In Sha Allah, thousands of more doctors will also join them. No doubt, Pakistan is facing war like situation and in order to defeat dreadful corona virus, it is indispensable for people not to come out of their homes and avoid travel unnecessarily; ensure sufficient sleep; wash hands frequently; use vegetable and fresh juices and strictly follow precautionary measures. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is taking stringent safety measures and ‘I hope we will win war against corona virus. On this occasion, Islamic Aid London Chief Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Sarwar Foundation’s President (International) Anas Sarwar have deposited Rs 10 million each and Dr. Somia Iqtedar deposited Rs 500,000 in the Corona Emergency Fund. While Akhuwat Foundation and Gohar Foundation also announced to provide free of cost ration as well as financial assistant to corona virus patients.

On this occasion, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram said that Pakistan’s first Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application has formally started working and In Sha Allah, we will take prompt action on all calls received through the portal and mobile applications and the infected person will be provided with all necessary facilities.

Young Doctors Association Punjab President Salman Haseeb said, “We have ended our strike on the appeal of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, and offered our services for Corona Telemedicine Web Portal and Corona Mobile Application to fight out corona all across Punjab including Lahore. From today, 150 doctors will be available in Lahore round the clock.