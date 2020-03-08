Sarwar lauds EU over GSP plus status extension

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has contacted more 10 members of European Parliament including Vice President of European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo and thanked them for their active lobbying for support to Pakistan on two years extension in GSP-Plus status despite India’s worst resistance.

Extension in GSP-Plus status will help further increase Pakistan’s exports by 9.5 per cent. Talking to media about his contact with European Parliament Vice President and other members as well as GSP-Plus extension to Pakistan at Governor House Lahore on Saturday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “I had held meeting with more than 30 members of European Parliament during my visit to Brussels in December last and on my request, European Parliament’s Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo has also paid his first visit to Pakistan.

After that, Alhamdulillah today Pakistan has managed to secure further extension in GSP-Status due to our well-conceived strategy. I have talked to European Parliament Vice President and other members and In Sha Allah it is a big gift for strengthening Pakistan’s economy.”

Extension in GSP-Plus status is actually the world community’s confidence in successful economic policies, peace and stability in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan had increased its exports by 65 per cent and got benefits worth 15 billion dollars through an earlier extension in the GSP-Plus status and another benefit of 15 to 20 billion dollars is expected from the current extension that will prove to be momentous to further strengthen Pakistan economically and textile industry will create more job opportunities due to extension in GSP-Plus status.

Responding to a question, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “Many of the European Parliament members have told me that India has been lobbying against Pakistan and on the matter of GSP-Plus, India has resisted it fully but failed in its mission.” Pakistan’s efforts for environmental change; tree tsunami project; controlling narcotics smuggling; merger of FATA into KPK; Ehsaas Programme; Kartarpur Corridor Project; and legislation and measures to protect rights of women, children and transgender have widely been appreciated in the European Parliament. All including European Parliament are praising Pakistan for restoration of peace.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s role is exemplary in the Taliban-America Peace Deal, and “we pray that this peace deal may achieve success as peace in Afghanistan is indispensable for peace in the region.”

He said that after extension in GSP-Plus status, In Sha Allah, European Parliament will also pass a resolution against controversial Indian citizenship law and Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is stood by Kashmiris and Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir is being exposed vehemently to the world.