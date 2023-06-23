Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan became the latest leader to part ways with the party over May 9 violent protests, saying he “strongly condemned the policy of confrontation with the state institutions”.

In a video statement on Thursday, the ex-federal minister also demanded punishment for rioters who attacked defence and public installations across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir trust case last month.

“Pakistan’s forces have rendered sacrifices for the survival and protection of the country,” he said, adding that attacks on martyrs’ monuments, the General Headquarters and other sensitive installations were tantamount to anti-state acts.

Referring to the attacks on the GHQ and Lahoore’s Jinnah House, the minister said the protesters attacked the “heart of Pakistan”.

“I condemn all those unholy actions… all those involved in such crimes should be given exemplary punishment,” he added.

Moreover, Sarwar also hit out at his party saying that he strongly condemned the policy of confrontation with the institutions.

“I disagreed with the confrontational policy at every forum of the party. We should not fight with institutions,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf bigwig Humayun Akhtar also bid adieu to the party Thursday.

Humayun stated, “Since the independence, my family and the army have had a close relationship. Our family was deeply saddened by the 9/5 attacks just like the rest of the country was”.

“Attacking military facilities is strongly condemnable. It is not feasible for me to continue my journey with the PTI given the current circumstances. I have consequently decided to leave the PTI,” he maintained.