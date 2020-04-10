Sarwar invites ‘all’ to join fight against corona

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has handed over 10,000 masks, 10,000 sanitizers and 10,000 hyroxycholoroquine injections to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also launched ‘Ration’ mobile phone application (app) of Punjab Development Network.

According to details, the governor held a meeting with Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Governor House on Friday. On this occasion, Sarwar Foundation’s Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar handed over 10,000 masks, 10,000 sanitizers and 10,000 hyroxycholoroquine injections, all these donated by Sarwar Foundation, to Provincial Minister Dr Yashmin Rashid.

Talking to media, Sarwar said that 220 million Pakistanis will have to move ahead actively against coronaravirus. “I am happy that philanthropists are actively supporting the federal and Punjab governments in fighting coronvirus. War against corona is not of government alone but has become of every Pakistani and we will win this war through our joint efforts.”

Begum Peveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation has started provision of ration to first 10,000 deserving families. We have provided relief goods to Health Department and this support will be enhanced further in days to come.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked Punjab Governor and his wife and said that Health Department’s staff is working round the clock to protect people from dreadful virus. In the prevailing situation, she said, public also has the responsibility to stay homes so as to prevent themselves and others from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also inaugurated ‘Ration’ mobile phone application (app.) of Punjab Development Network. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib and Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar called upon political and religious parties to put in joint efforts to defeat corona. He said that Ration Mobile App. aimed at ensuring transparent distribution of ration and its supply to the deserving families. This app. can also help ensure that a person do not receive ration from two welfare organizations at a time but In Sha Allah, no poor family will be deprived of free ration.