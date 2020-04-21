Sarwar for safety steps at mosques in Ramazan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced to provide ration to another 200,000 deserving families.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice Chancellor Dr Naseem Ahmed presented cheques each worth Rs 4.3 million and Rs 1.4 million respectively to Chaudhry Sarwar for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

The governor said that Traveeh prayers in mosques are banned in Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries but we have allowed Traveeh prayers in mosques despite high danger of coronavirus. Now it is a test for Ulema regarding implementation of safety measures. Serving the humanity is my belief. Philanthropists will have to come forward to play their role in helping out the poor families.

According to details, Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and Muslim Aid International Foundation’s representative Burhan Aziz handed over another consignment of ration for 10,000 poor families to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Airport Road on Tuesday.

Addressing on this occasion and later talking to media, Sarwar said that unemployment and other problems are increasing in Pakistan due to coronavirus pandemic. In the prevailing situation, the poor families need more help and support during Ramazan that is why Sarwar Foundation and Muslim Aid International have worked on ration supply that is a good omen. Insha Allah, we have to fight corona and also have to provide ration to needy families.

Under Punjab Development Network, we have started supply of ration to more than 300,000 poor families but now we have decided to extend ration facility to another 200,000 deserving families for which steps are being taken.

Responding to a question, the governor said it is true that thousands of people may affect by coronavirus if proper protective measures are not put in order in the mosques during Ramazan. Ulema have time and again assured the government that they will fully implement safety measures during Traveeh prayers in the mosques.

However, it will be clear in days to come that to what extent these measures are being implemented. Relief in lockdown does not mean that coronavirus is vanishing from Pakistan rather it is feared that corona pandemic may spread further therefore it is necessary to adopt protective measures against this virus.

On this occasion, Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said that war against corona is in the best interest of 220 million Pakistanis. We will not leave the poor alone in this difficult time at any cost and we will provide ration to the deserving families.

Later on, Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed presented cheque worth Rs 4.3million and UVAS Vice Chancellor Dr. Naseem Ahmed presented cheque worth Rs 1.4 million to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for Prime Minister Relief Fund at Governor House Lahore.