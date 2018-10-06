Sarwar for learning from Chinese expertise in health sector

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhamamd Sarwar has said that the government wished to benefit from the Chinese research and expertise in the health sector.

Talking to a delegation of foreign health experts, led by College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) head Dr Zafarullah Chaudhry at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, he said the government was planning to hire the services of Chinese medical health experts, adding that exchange of delegations helped in learning from each other’s experiences.

The visiting doctors from China, Turkey, Sri Lanka, England, Canada and Argentine are currently in Pakistan to attend a conference the CPSP. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Dr Khalid Masood was also present.

The governor said Pak-China relations had strengthened with the passage of time, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game-changer for Pakistan and other countries in the region, adding that friendship between the two countries had turned into an everlasting bond.

Ch Sarwar said the government would issue health insurance cards to the low-income people for medical treatment, adding that the government was working on reforms in the health sector for provision of health services of international standards to the patients in all public sector hospital.

The governor further said people had high hopes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, adding that it would come up to their expectations. He said the youth of Pakistan stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarwar said health and education sectors were top priorities of the PTI governments, adding that steps were being introduced to bridge the gap between country’s exports and imports.

