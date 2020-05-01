Sarwar for labours’ welfare

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday reiterated firm resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to make all possible efforts for the well-being of the labour community.

“The PTI government is making all-out efforts to provide the labour community their basic rights, and will continue to work for their betterment,” he said in a statement on the occasion of International Labour Day.

The minister said the government was extending financial assistance to the labour community, which was badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, on merit under the PM’s Ehsaas Programme.