Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Muhammad Sarwar on Monday elected as Chairman Pakistan Gloves Manufacturing Association (PGMEA) during its elections 2018-19 held here at PGMEA Office. According to a release, Rana Naseer Ahmed elected as Senior Vice Chairman of PGMEA while Irfan Ahmed elected unopposed Vice Chairman. Haji Aftab Ahmed Barlas conducted elections as Chief Election Commissioner while Muhammad Yunus and Malik Naseer Ahmed assisted him.

