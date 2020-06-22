Sarwar asks all parties to shun politics

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the strength of the Federation of Pakistan and there is no doubt that Balochistan is integral to the strength and prosperity of Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation from Balochistan led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at Governor’s House on Sunday. Both the leaders discussed governmental and political issues including development and prosperity of Balochistan.

The delegation included Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, senators Sarfraz Bugti, Shahzeb Durrani, Ahmad Zeb Durrani, Ahmad Khan, Manzoor Kakar, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Naseebullah, Ashok Kumar and Principal Secretary to Senate Chairman Hammad Khan.

The governor said that the development is necessary and the federal government is mobilizing all resources for this and we will accompany our allies in all four provinces including Balochistan.

He said that the political and religious parties in all provinces should unite against corona so that we can save Pakistan from this dangerous epidemic.

He said that Punjab also stands with its Baloch brothers in every difficult time. For clean drinking water, Sarwar Foundation is installing filtration plants in Balochistan in collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation even in the corona crisis.

We will together make Pakistan developed, prosperous and strong and will keep the promises made to the nation.

Earlier, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar lamented the martyrdom of Captain Sabih and Cap Naveed in the terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the attack on the military convoy of terrorists in North Waziristan must be condemned. We salute the officers and youth of Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said today 220 million Pakistani stands with forces in war against terrorism and Insha Allah terrorists will be completely wiped out from this country.