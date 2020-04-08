Sarwar announces telemedincine centres in three provinces, AJK Inaugurates new BSL-3 Lab at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has made telephonic contacts with governors of Balochistan, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced to also establish corona telemedincine centres in these three provinces and AJK. According to details, The Punjab governor telephoned AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan, Khyber Pakhtoon Khuwah (KP) Governor Shah Farman, and GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain and apprised them about setting up of corona telemedicine helpline centres in Punjab as well as medical and awareness facilities being provided to people from these centres.

During his telephonic conversations, the governor said that corona telemedicine centres proved very effective in Punjab and around 70,000 individuals have so far been taken medical advice/guidance from these centres and their number is increasing day by day. The telemedicine centres, where doctors are available for their guidance 24/7, also reduced public rush substantially in hospitals.

That is why, we have announced that after Punjab, corona telemedicine centres will be established in governor houses of Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK President House, while our doctors will also impart free training to staff of telemedicine centres in all the provinces and AJK.

The governor also inaugurated BSL-Lab at Corona Testing Centre, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS). The Department of Microbiology of UVAS in collaboration with Pirbright Institute UK, Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, UK and Zoonosis and Emerging Livestock Systems, UK established the lab for research on and diagnosis of emerging pathogens, including coronavirus.

Vice Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmed briefed the governor about the lab and said that this testing laboratory is the first of its kind in Pakistan where 300 to 400 corona tests can be conducted daily.

The VC said that ever since, the closure of institutions due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have been busy in developing hybrid system of teaching and learning based on a combination of online and offline communication with the students. He said that the UVAS has initiated tele-veterinary services to provideclinical guidance to pet and other animal owners.

In his address on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that entire world is changing due to corona pandemic which has also jolted the global economies. This is time of difficulty but we have to face it bravely. The world community is appreciating our corona telemedicine centres. The government is taking effective and comprehensive step to protect people from corona however these will not prove effective till the time people come out of their homes unnecessarily, as staying home and adopting precautionary measures is the only prevention from this dreadful virus.