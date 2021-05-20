Sarwar announces 521 clean drinking water projects in 14 districts

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced 521 new safe drinking water projects of Punjab Aab e Pak Authority in 14 districts of Punjab. These projects in South Punjab and other districts will cost Rs1,229 million.

The governor said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the promise to provide clean drinking water to the people will be fulfilled.

He also appreciated Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Zahid Pervez for their good performance.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at Governor House Lahore along with Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Zahid Pervez.

Governor Punjab said that new projects of PAPA are being launched in other districts of Punjab including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Layyah and 100% transparency will be ensured in all these projects.

He further said that PAPA and Punjab Bureaucracy are on the same page on the issue of providing clean drinking water and all steps will be taken to complete the projects of PAPA ahead of time.

The Punjab governor said that the present government has saved economic bankruptcy through the most difficult decisions, and, today Pakistan is successfully advancing in the economic field.

He said that the people who want to stop the development of the country will not succeed, adding that the government is protecting the people money in every sector.

Governor said that the water authority is working according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is for the first time that any government is doing practical work to provide facilities to the common man.

Imran Khan mission is only to protect the public interest and no compromise will be made on it.