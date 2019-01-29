Sarwar advises students to give Pakistan higher status among world

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Punjab Governor and Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Punjab government gives top most priority to development and promotion of education sector. He was addressing the 9th convocation of GCUF here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Vice-Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin, Controller Examination Prof Dr Shafqat Hussain, Registrar Dr Ghulam Ghous, MPAs Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Khial Kastro, deans, professors, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to focus on promotion of higher education. He asked the young graduates to serve the nation as well as the country with passion and dedication. ‘I have noticed that girls are in majority for receiving gold medals at the convocation, which indicates that our daughters are outshining their male counterparts in all fields of education,’ he added. He asked the male students to also work hard to compete with the female students.

The governor urged the young students to set your aims high, work hard and make achievements to give their country a higher place among the comity of nations. He said that Pakistani graduates were serving at international universities, and bringing great name to their country. The governor said that he had struggled for getting GSP plus status for Pakistan. In this connection, he met British parliamentarians personally, informed them about the role and sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and convinced them for granting the GSP plus status to Pakistan.

Pakistan has got benefit of US$15 billion after getting the GSP plus status during the last five years, he added. He said that the government was utilising all resources for strengthening national economy and people would see ‘New Pakistan’ soon. He congratulated the degree holders and urged them to always remember their parents and teachers in their achievements. Soon after arrival in the university, Governor Punjab inaugurated Sir Syed Academic Block and Allama Iqbal Library on the new campus.

Later, he distributed degrees, gold medals and shields among students and academic staff. Earlier, Vice-Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin, during his welcome address, said that 23,854 students of different faculties were awarded degrees at the convocation. Among them include 9,080 students of faculty of arts and social sciences; 2,211 of faculty of management; 985 of faculty of engineering; 1,485 of Islamic studies; 3,287 of faculty of sciences, 90 of Pharmaceuticals, and 6,715 students of faculty of physical education.

Share on: WhatsApp