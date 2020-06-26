Sarwar Advises Opposition to stop daydreaming about govt tenure

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the PTI government, Prime Minister and Parliament will complete its constitutional tenure till 2023 and Opposition should not have unrealistic expectations in this connection.

He was speaking during meeting with Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and others who called on him at Governor House here on Thursday. During the meeting, political affairs, Covid-19 strategy and governance issues were discussed.

The Punjab governor said that the government and party are united under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan. There is no other leader except Imran Khan that’s why people have given us a mandate for five years and we will complete our tenure, he declared.

He pointed out that when PTI came to power, Pakistan was about to go bankrupt, but the PTI govt averted the crisis due to better financial management and ample economic policies.

He informed that the government focused on import substituted economic growth, reducing the current account deficit and averted balance of payment crisis.

Ch Sarwar further said Pakistan is also suffering a lot due to the Corona crisis, but our government is still taking steps to provide relief to the people in every field. He urged everyone must play their part in the fight against Corona. The opposition should also not politicize Corona but support government institutions in the fight against Corona, said the Governor Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of making the country developed and prosperous for which merit and transparency are being ensured at every level in the country.

He said that all the promises we have made to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the elections will be fulfilled. The tax-free budget in Punjab is a testament to the government’s successful policies and people-friendliness, he added.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed said that the people have given the mandate to govern justice till 2023. Even today, the Pakistani people stand with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal and Punjab governments, said Mehmood. Imran Khan has always been doing principled politics and development of the country is his mission, he added.