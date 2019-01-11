Sarwan Sindhi’s second poetry book launched at Keenjhar lake

An unusual launching ceremony of a poetry book of prominent Sindhi poet Sarwan Sindhi was held at the grave of “Noori” in Keenjhar lake in Thatta on Wednesday night, a message received here on Thursday said. A group of fishermen inaugurated the book “Mund Bina Motya” at the grave of Noori located in the center of Keenjhar lake which was also attended by a large number of writers, artists, poets, story writers and journalists.

Speakers termed Sarwan Sindhi an artistic poet and admired him for his commitment to the cultural values of Sindh and its admirable expression in poetry. Sindhi story writer Akbar Soomro in his presidential address admired poetic work of Sarwan Sindhi and termed him a best poet of current era who always raised issues of common man living in Sindh.

The place he has selected for his book launch was itself a unique idea, he added. Professor Muhammad Ali Bhatti termed Sarwan Sindhi, one of the great poet of Sindh, has proved himself through his artistic vision by writing two books within shortest span of two years. Sarang Dars, Abdullah Chandio, Ali Gul Kalhoro, Abdullah Sarohi, Murtza Daudpoto.—APP

