Sartaj Aziz’ statement at OIC contact group meet in Abidjan

THE Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz in his statement on the 44th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire said that prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir is the result of the continued denial by India of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir promised to them by the UN Security Council. Following is the full text of his speech:

At the outset, I would like to convey my gratitude to the Assistant Secretary General OIC for convening this meeting. I am also grateful to all of you, Excellencies, for attending this important meeting. Your presence here demonstrates your solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK), who are under Indian occupation for the last seven decades.

I would begin by paying a tribute to the innocent Kashmiris who had lost their lives and pray for the health and quick recovery of those injured. This meeting holds special significance in the context of the intensified Indian brutality and gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ever since the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on 8th July 2016, the Indian occupation forces have unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent and defenseless civilians. These horrendous Indian brutalities are condemnable in the strongest possible terms.

In the past one year, more than 200 civilians have been killed and around 20,000 are injured, many of them in critical condition. India did the first mass blinding of the human history, resultantly, more than 1200 people have sustained severe eye injuries, out of which at least 150 people have become permanently blind as a result of pallet guns. Kashmiris are unable to perform their religious duties like Juma prayers, Eid prayers and slaughtering of cows on Eid-ul-Azha.

Excellencies: Taking the opportunity, I would also like to underscore the following additional facts regarding the current situation in IOK:

The prevailing situation in IOK is the result of the continued denial by India of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir promised to them by the UN Security Council in its numerous resolutions.

• The current uprising is not an isolated incident but a continuing expression of deep and long-held alienation of the oppressed people of Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian occupation.

• This struggle cannot be equated with terrorism. The designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified.

• The presence of more than 700,000 occupation forces for around 12 million people in the IOK is a clear manifestation of the Indian policy to use state-terrorism as a tool to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people. The civilian to armed forces personnel ratio is the highest in the word.

• The gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in the IOK have been recorded and reported by the independent human rights bodies as a reality.

Excellencies: Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is consistent with the UN Security Council Resolutions which declare that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. Unfortunately these resolutions remain unimplemented due to Indian obstinacy and political expediency of the international community which have given birth to the grave human tragedy in IOK. Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, diplomatic and political support to the just cause of Jammu & Kashmir.

The people of Pakistan and IOK deeply value the consistent and unequivocal support of the OIC for the Kashmir cause. This support is a great source of solace to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The regular meetings of the Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group are a manifestation of Islamic solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Pakistan greatly appreciates the recent visits of OIC Secretary General and IPHRC’s delegation to Pakistan and AJK. I believe that these visits will go a long way in supporting the Kashmir cause.

Excellencies: In the end, I would like to emphasize that for long-lasting peace in the region, it is necessary, that the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah play its role, and call upon India to honor its human rights obligations, and let the people of Kashmir exercise their right of self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions. I thank you.—KMS

