Sarri mess for Chelsea as Kepa row overshadows Spurs clash

London

All eyes will be on the Chelsea team sheet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to see whether the fall-out from Maurizio Sarri’s astonishing row with Kepa Arrizabalaga drags on into the crucial London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea boss Sarri was furious when Blues goalkeeper Kepa refused to be substituted after needing treatment in the closing stages of Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester City.

Chelsea eventually lost 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw, but that blow paled in comparison to the problems caused by Kepa’s rebellious behaviour and Sarri’s raging response on the Wembley touchline. Sarri was already fighting to avoid the sack amid reports the Italian has lost the backing of his players due to his stubborn tactics, dull training methods and habit of publicly criticising them. Arrizabalaga was fined a week’s wages and apologised for his actions, while Sarri blamed a “misunderstanding” and said he had had a “good conversation” with the goalkeeper. But the sight of Kepa staging a mutiny in the middle of Chelsea’s biggest game of the season laid bare the problems Sarri has been struggling to resolve. He tried to regain control of the situation by claiming the incident was caused by a delay in getting information from the team doctor about the extent of Kepa’s injury.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp