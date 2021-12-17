Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to hit Pakistani cinemas in March 2022

LAHORE – Filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha, which was banned from being released in Pakistan cinemas due to political controversy, will the local cinemas next year.

Khooosat Films has shared a latest trailer of the movie on its YouTube channel, announcing the new release date.

“Zindagi Tamasha (#CircusOfLife) is an intimate portrait of a family as well as a scorching political commentary on the little gods on this earth who police private passions. Releasing on 18 March 2022 nationwide, the film has already won hearts in the Busan International Film Festival 2019 as the first Pakistani film to win the Kim Jiseok Award,” it wrote.

The cast of Zindagi Tamasha includes Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi while it was directed and co-produced by Sarmad and Kanwal Khoosat and penned by Nirmal Bano.

