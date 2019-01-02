Sarhad Chamber rejects health tax

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Agriculture Fazal e Elahi Khan, while out rightly rejecting Health Ministry’s decision of merely changing the name of ‘Sin Tax’ into ‘Health Tax’, has declared that the tax-authorities are playing a cruel joke with the farmers.

He further said that; “It is not fair that the tobacco growers and smokers are being made responsible to pay for the health-insurance of 220 million citizens of Pakistan, in the name of Health-Tax. Providing health-facilities to the people is the government’s responsibility, so the regulators cannot put it on the shoulders of tobacco growers and smokers”.\

“Can the smokers and farmers be held responsible, even if someone is suffering from dengue, diabetes or other any disease.” he asked. “The Health Minister should realize that the country cannot be operated in this manner. If the government wants to impose any new tax, then it should be equitably charged from each segment of the population, the agricultural sector refuses to bear this unfair discrimination.”

Share on: WhatsApp