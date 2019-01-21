Sargodha varsity, RASANAH to extend coop in research work

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

The University of Sargodha on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Institute for Iranian Studies (RASANAH) – a leading Saudi think-tank based in Riyadh – to extend cooperation in the areas of research and publications and to facilitate the exchange of scholars and academic ideas.

The agreement was inked by Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, and Dr Mohammed S. Alsulami, Chairman RASANAH. The three-member Saudi delegation was led by Dr Ali S. Awadh Asseri, the former Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor paid gratitude to Dr Asseri for taking Saudi-Pak ties to new heights during his none-years tenure (2001-09), especially for ensuring due Saudi political and economic help in tackling the deadly consequences of the post-9/11 War on Terror in Pakistan.

Terming the conclusion of MoU as a milestone in the forging of close links between Pak-Saudi research institutions, he expressed his commitment that “the Department of Politics and International Relations as well as Pakistan Institute for China Studies at University of Sargodha would work closely with RASANAH to ensure demonstrable progress in each area of cooperation mentioned in the MoU.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asseri shared his nostalgia about Pakistan: “It is really a homecoming for me after serving as ambassador to Lebanon till 2016 and retiring from diplomatic service since then. Throughout this time, I have always cherished the wonderful memories of my stay here, especially the lasting bonds with Pakistani friends,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp