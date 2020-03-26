Sargodha University sets up telemedicine centre

Promptly responding to tackle the threat from novel coronavirus, the Sargodha University established ‘Telemedicine Centre’ at its facilitation centre on Thursday, to stop overcrowding of hospitals and to ensure the public safety as advised to stay at home.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated the telemedicine centre. The people can get free clinical services of consultation, diagnosis and e-prescription from medical experts during 8am to 8pm through call, Whatsapp and Skype.

Addressing the ceremony through video link, Chaudhry Sarwar said, “We are extending the scope of corona telemedicine helpline all over the Punjab, so as to provide instant advisory and awareness regarding corona hazards.” He said that more than 15000 persons, who were doubtful of being affected by corona virus, contacted corona telemedicine helpline center. Maximum awareness and guidance was being ensured to those contacting telemedicine centers, he added.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by Sargodha University against COVID-19, the Governor said “Steps were being taken to setup such centers that if large number of people rushed to hospitals along with their family members then they will be more vulnerable to danger of corona spread that is why people are time and again advised to avoid crowded places and stay home and follow safety measures as we jointly have to defeat corona.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that telemedicine centers could be the answer in the wake of global pandemic as it prevents emergency rooms from being overcrowded, and limits exposure among healthcare workers to infected individuals as their safety is much more important. He appreciated the role and service of all the doctors, nurses and paramedics who are working in very vulnerable circumstances as frontline soldiers.

The VC informed that telemedicine center will cut down the one-on-one interaction between the patient and doctor or healthcare provider which would be useful in controlling spread of COVID-19. He said the University has always been rendering many effective community services including, but not limited to, telemedicine center, preparing cost effective sanitizer, free transplantations of cornea by its doctors at DHQ Hospital, Sargodha; continuous advisory services to the local farmers; and the provision of safe drinking water. He vowed to continue community services efforts of the University beyond corona virus pandemic.

On the occasion, Principal Sargodha Medical College Dr Humaira Akram, In-charge telemedicine center Dr Saifullah, Dr Hashim Imran, Director Implementation Mubasher Tariq, number of medical experts, nurses and staff were also present.