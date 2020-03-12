Sargodha Literary Festival starts

The third edition of Sargodha Literary Festival kicks off at Sargodha University on Wednesday which is spotlighting intellectual talks, interactive sessions, art exhibition, book fest, film screening and theater performance, kicked off at Sargodha University on Wednesday. The event aimed at creating intellectual space for the energetic youth alluring eminent literary figures, and to inspire them to take the ownership of their literary creativities. The Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad inaugurated the opening ceremony.