Sarfraz says will try to perform well in Asia Cup

Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan sport new hairstyles

Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed Friday said that his side will try to perform well in the Asia Cup starting from Saturday.

“If you talk about Asia Cup then it is an event in which 6 top Asian teams will participate, so obviously we will try that the team performs well there,” Sarfraz said, in a short video shared on Pakistan Cricket Board’s official Twitter handle.

“Pakistan made it to the final of 2014 Asia Cup, while we won the event in 2012, so will try to go there well prepared.”

Pakistan’s 16-member cricket team is currently in Dubai preparing for the event. The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 15 to 28 with Pakistan taking on India on September 19.

Commenting on Pakistan’s tie with India, he said the matches between the two neighbours have always been very exciting.

“I have not seen the atmosphere of a Pakistan-India match in any other cricket match,” the skipper said.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistani bowlers Hasan Ali and Shahdab Khan are known for their strong bond both on and off the field.

The duo, who will be an integral part of Pakistan’s lineup for the Asia Cup, have been seen sporting new hairstyles ahead of the tournament and unsurprisingly they both have opted for fades.