Former Pakistan international Sarfraz Nawaz has withdrawn all his legal cases against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again making him eligible for pension.

The 74-year-old is currently in London undergoing treatment for various ailments, confirmed the move through his lawyer Naeem Bukhari bringing an end to years of legal tussles between the board and the fast bowler.

Sarfraz Nawaz had reportedly accused PCB of treachery and match-fixing but has finally backed out of the claims.

The former pacer reportedly wrote a letter to PCB’s acting head Najam Sethi to offer his unconditional apology which is mandatory for his pension reinstatement according to PCB’s Player Welfare Policy.

Sarfraz Nawaz qualifies for the highest category of pension having played 55 tests for Pakistan while taking 177 wickets.

According to PCB’s Player Welfare Policy introduced during Ramiz Raja’s tenure, a former international who represented Pakistan in less than 10 test matches gets a Rs 142,000 per month pension, Rs 148,000 is reserved for a player who played up to 20 tests, and Rs 154,000 is given to the ones who played more than 30 tests for their national team.

Safraz also played 45 ODIs for Pakistan picking up 63 scalps.

The former Pakistan international is regarded as the father of modern reverse-swing bowling and burying the hatchet with one of its best players will be a positive step for PCB.