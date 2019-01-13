Sarfraz laments repetition of mistakes

Johannesburg

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is concerned about the batsmen losing their wickets once getting their eye in, as the visitors were dismissed for yet another low score in the first innings of the third Test in Johannesburg.

While speaking in a press conference at the end of second day’s play, the Pakistan captain voiced his concerns about batting aspect of the Green Caps.

‘We’ve been facing the same problem since past 10-12 innings; In first Test, Shan and Imam were batting well but once Imam got out, we started to lose wickets,’ said Sarfraz. ‘The same happened in Cape Town and here, so this is a problem we are facing, and we have to work on this’

Sarfraz and Babar Azam played some thrilling strokes in putting on 78 off 61 balls for the sixth wicket but both were out within the space of five balls, to be followed immediately by Ashraf, who was out first ball to Olivier.

‘If you want to score here you have to play positively because a good ball is coming,’ said Sarfraz, who scored 50 off 40 balls. But he blamed ‘three bad shots, me, Babar and Faheem’ for the collapse.

Sarfraz played one cut shot too many and was caught at first slip off Kagiso Rabada before Azam hooked Olivier to long leg. Ashraf got into a tangle trying to play a pull shot and spliced a simple catch to short leg.

‘We played a few bad shots today; I played a bad shot and so did Babar Azam; in fact, if you see the last 5 wickets to fall in our innings, I, Babar and Faheem all played bad shots and if we hadn’t done that, maybe our position would have been much better in the match,’ he said.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp