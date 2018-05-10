Sarfraz feels privileged to be part of historic test against Ireland

Dublin

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed Wednesday said it is a privilege to be a part of the historic momentous first test match against Ireland in Dublin from Friday.

“All of us are really looking forward to it. Ireland, which has a great tradition of cricket, is playing at home and I wish them all the best at this big moment,” he said in an ICC press release issued here.

He said Ireland players’ feature prominently in the ICC ODI and T20 player rankings, and I am confident that in due course they will also make their mark in the test rankings.

Pakistan will gain one point with a win against Ireland and reach 87 points while a draw will see them slip to 84 and a loss to 81 points. The table is led by India at 125 points with South Africa placed second at 112. Australia (106) and New Zealand (102) are placed third and fourth.

The match will be Ireland’s first step towards being ranked on the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings while providing their players with the opportunity to make an entry into the individual rankings with strong performances against the seventh-ranked side.

Ireland captain William Porterfield said it is a massive occasion for everyone involved in Irish cricket and everyone has been looking forward to this big occasion. Pakistan opener Azhar Ali is the top-ranked batsman in the Dublin Test from Friday, as per the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings.

Asad Shafiq (joint-25th) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (32nd) are the others in the top-50 while upcoming left-hander Sami Aslam would be hoping to improve his position of 74th on the table, a press release issued here said.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is leading Pakistan’s pack of bowlers at 16th position, while fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas (37th) and Mohammad Amir (39th) are the other prominent names in the team for Pakistan, who were top-ranked in Tests in August 2016.—AFP