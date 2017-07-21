Sarfraz determined to make Pakistan No. 1 side in all formats

Islamabad

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed the resolve to make Pakistan number one team in all the three formats.

Sarfraz, who has recently been appointed Test skipper will now lead Pakistan in all three formats. He became T20I captain after the 2016 World T20, when Shahid Afridi stepped down.

He was nominated ODI captain after Azhar Ali resigned in February this year. And after Misbah’s retirement at the end of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies in May, he was appointed Test team’s captain.

“We will try our best to fulfil nation’s expectation by winning future events also. It will be our effort to make Pakistan the number one team in all formats of the game,” he said speaking at a reception held by the management of a local hotel here to recognize Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy win in England.

Sarfraz said that the win in ICC Champions trophy was the result of team work. “All the players worked hard and fought like a unit to emerge victorious,” he said.

He said initially Pakistan team failed to deliver but later on it bounced back strongly and defeated world’s top side in the event to emerge victorious.

Talking on the occasion Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL) Najam Sethi said it was heartening that Pakistan’s young players played a key role in team’s win in ICC Champions Trophy. He said the PSL helped a lot in bringing forth young players, who were now part of the national team.—APP