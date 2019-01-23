Sarfraz apologises over his ‘expression of frustration’

Islamabad

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday extended apology over his uncalled-for racist remarks in the second Durban ODI match.

In a series of tweets, the skipper said: “I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.”

The Pakistan captain said that his words were not directed towards anyone in particular.

“I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans. I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field,” he stated.

During the 37th over of South Africa’s chase in the second ODI in Durban, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mics taunting the batsman, in Urdu: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?.” Literal translation: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”—Agencies

